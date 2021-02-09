Private Management Group Inc. Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,072,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,230. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

