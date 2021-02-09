Private Management Group Inc. Has $27.57 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 3.07% of United Natural Foods worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

