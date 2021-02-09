Private Management Group Inc. Has $32.64 Million Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,010,452 shares during the period. Colony Capital accounts for about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Colony Capital worth $32,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,869. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.