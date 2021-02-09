Private Management Group Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,815 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $148,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 1,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.