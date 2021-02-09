Private Management Group Inc. Invests $15.70 Million in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 314,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola European Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,865. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

