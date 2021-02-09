Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Loews worth $22,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Loews by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Loews by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Loews by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Loews by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock remained flat at $$48.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,164. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

