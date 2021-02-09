Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 189,427 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,701. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

