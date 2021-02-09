Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 241,700 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. 48,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,158.95, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

