Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 428,021 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,021 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 276,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,115. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.