Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 8,369 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of South State worth $22,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in South State by 69.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of South State by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,271. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SSB traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

