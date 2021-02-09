Private Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,726,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,832,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 107,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,588,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

