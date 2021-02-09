Private Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,149 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,860,000. Alleghany accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Alleghany at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $601.55. 616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.46.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

