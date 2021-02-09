Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $30,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 41,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,615. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

