Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,346 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 3.52% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,574,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,470,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth $5,873,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth $4,744,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

NASDAQ BPYU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 6,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.