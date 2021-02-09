Private Management Group Inc. Sells 138,729 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,729 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 298,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 13,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

