Private Management Group Inc. Sells 15,111 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Old National Bancorp worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,148. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

