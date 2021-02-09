Private Management Group Inc. Sells 247,543 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,543 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Covetrus worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,518 shares of company stock valued at $972,499 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

