Private Management Group Inc. Sells 29,990 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises about 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.51% of AutoNation worth $31,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.