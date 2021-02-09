Private Management Group Inc. Sells 318,422 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,422 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of BlackBerry worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 566,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,525,148. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

