Private Management Group Inc. Sells 334,093 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,093 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of PK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,897. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.