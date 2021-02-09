Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,519 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.17% of Peoples Bancorp worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

