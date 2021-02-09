Private Management Group Inc. Sells 391,928 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391,928 shares during the quarter. Renewable Energy Group makes up 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Renewable Energy Group worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $314,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $491,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

REGI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,588. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

