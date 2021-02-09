Private Management Group Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up about 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 166,147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,820. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

