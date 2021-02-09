Private Management Group Inc. Sells 6,344 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Bausch Health Companies worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. 139,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

