Private Management Group Inc. Sells 6,444 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,329. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

