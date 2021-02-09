Private Management Group Inc. Sells 8,759 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Group comprises about 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 8.13% of Ardagh Group worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

ARD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

