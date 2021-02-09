Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Penske Automotive Group worth $32,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. 1,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.