Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Tenneco worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tenneco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenneco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417,053 shares of company stock worth $37,753,710 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 6,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,427. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.