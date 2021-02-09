Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,596 shares during the quarter. WideOpenWest accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 3.95% of WideOpenWest worth $36,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 5,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $990.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.