Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,726 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,186,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 54,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 297,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

