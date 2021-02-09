Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 6.3%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 699,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,675,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

