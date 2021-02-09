Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Tops $140,275.25

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $140,275.25 and approximately $51.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.12 or 0.99991683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031901 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00096135 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.