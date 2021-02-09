Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Up 5.7%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 782,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 708,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PROG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Progenity alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $664,016.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949. Company insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.