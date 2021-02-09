Prometeus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.04 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Prometeus has a market cap of $32.75 million and $4.04 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00011504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.55 or 0.05604986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042130 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

