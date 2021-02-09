ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Trading 16.7% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 332,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 311,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

