Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Proofpoint worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

