PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $63.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. PROS reported sales of $66.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $256.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.38 million to $271.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.64 million, with estimates ranging from $271.79 million to $323.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:PRO opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

