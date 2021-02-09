ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.44

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 23258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $56,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,284,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after buying an additional 3,104,213 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,213,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 686,016 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,772,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,143,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

