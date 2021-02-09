ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Shares Down 2.6%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.11. 4,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.77% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

