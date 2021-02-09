ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €22.50 ($26.47) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.09 ($16.58).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €15.56 ($18.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €15.74 ($18.52). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.