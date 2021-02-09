ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Head to Head Analysis

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProSight Global and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Fire Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.40%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and United Fire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.09 United Fire Group $1.20 billion 0.65 $14.82 million ($1.08) -28.94

ProSight Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% United Fire Group -12.08% -7.65% -2.17%

Summary

ProSight Global beats United Fire Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

