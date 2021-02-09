Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Acquires C$15,840.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,082,863 shares in the company, valued at C$1,732,580.80.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Bernier purchased 100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$145.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Peter Bernier purchased 36,100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$52,453.30.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier purchased 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$16,397.51.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier bought 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,880.00.

Shares of CVE:PGX traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$31.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$2.40.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

