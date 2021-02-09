Prosper (PROS) Trading 68.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00235299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00092498 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.