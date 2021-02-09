Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.90

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 13584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

