Proton Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.75 or 0.01075118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.08 or 0.05444459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,811,807,877 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.