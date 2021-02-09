Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $3.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.01133785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.95 or 0.05655657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00031564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,807,877 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.