PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Up 6%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, HSBC cut PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.