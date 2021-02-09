PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 139.2% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $542,252.67 and approximately $18.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

