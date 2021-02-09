Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,558. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

