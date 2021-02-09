PumaPay (PMA) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and $796,682.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05487798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00031130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040109 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

